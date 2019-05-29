Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 568,472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.01.

Shares of FCX opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

