Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 11,538 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the first quarter worth $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genomic Health news, COO Frederic Pla sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $427,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 117,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $9,041,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,441 shares of company stock valued at $101,443,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of Genomic Health stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,167. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

