Gerdau SA (GGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,789,718 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 57,520,215 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,619,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE GGB opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0176 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

GGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Gerdau from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 563,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 73,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

