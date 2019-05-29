Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 69,128 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,128 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $75,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,447 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $228,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $4,671,796. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

