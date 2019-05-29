Garry Crole Acquires 68,008 Shares of Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (SEQ) Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) insider Garry Crole acquired 68,008 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,921.52 ($9,164.20).

On Friday, April 12th, Garry Crole acquired 30,985 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,289.96 ($4,460.96).

Shares of SEQ remained flat at $A$0.19 ($0.13) on Wednesday. 4,015 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33. Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.36 ($0.25).

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

