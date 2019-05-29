Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAB stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

