FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.48.

NYSE LOW opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

