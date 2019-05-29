FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Issued By DA Davidson

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Synopsys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.22.

SNPS opened at $117.88 on Monday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 901,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,853,000 after buying an additional 79,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,115,000 after buying an additional 204,619 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $547,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $598,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,912,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,255 shares of company stock valued at $21,905,644 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.