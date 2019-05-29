Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 18,098 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Shares of CELG opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

