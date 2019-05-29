Fosun International Ltd Trims Position in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,641,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,044,321 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises 3.3% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $51,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 104.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,802. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.53. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fosun International Ltd Trims Position in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/fosun-international-ltd-trims-position-in-colony-capital-inc-clny.html.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.