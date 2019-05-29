Fosun International Ltd Invests $3.06 Million in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 2,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,755. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $285.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($8.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

