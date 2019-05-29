Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 164,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/forward-air-co-fwrd-shares-bought-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.