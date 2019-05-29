Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 50,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 31.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

