First Derivatives’ (FDP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

FDP opened at GBX 3,290 ($42.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $864.42 million and a PE ratio of 77.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,800 ($62.72).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

