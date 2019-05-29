First American Financial (FAF) Shares Gap Down to $51.80

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $51.80. First American Financial shares last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 17107 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 448,026 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,687.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,345 shares of company stock worth $3,879,381 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 345.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/first-american-financial-faf-shares-gap-down-to-51-80.html.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.