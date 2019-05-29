FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

