Finisar Co. (FNSR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Finisar were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finisar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Finisar by 117.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Finisar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

FNSR opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Finisar Co. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $327.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. Analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FNSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

