Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,807,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deon Stander sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $821,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,296.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,952.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,328 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,220 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.78. 154,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

