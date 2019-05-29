Financial Counselors Inc. Has $23.60 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 98,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,683,000.

MDY opened at $336.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $374.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.8844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

