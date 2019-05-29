Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Earns Media Impact Rating of 2.38

Press coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ score:

FCAU stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

