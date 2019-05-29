FCG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

