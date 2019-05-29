Farmers National Bank Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,526,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a $76.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Farmers National Bank Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/farmers-national-bank-acquires-new-stake-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.