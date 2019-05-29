Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,995,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

In other news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total transaction of $874,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total value of $778,048.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,628,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $289.25 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $227.05 and a 52-week high of $294.61. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $356.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

