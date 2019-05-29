Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Essent Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,578,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 375,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, One Tusk Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $9,125,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $476,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,629.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,041 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

