EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Receives $54.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQM. Barclays cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,479,000 after purchasing an additional 921,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,234,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,152,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,626 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,966,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,854,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 267,721 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.08 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.34%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

