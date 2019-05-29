EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQM. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQM Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered EQM Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.08 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 37.39%. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. This is a positive change from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,152,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,422,000 after buying an additional 2,797,626 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,479,000 after buying an additional 921,558 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,587,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after buying an additional 643,258 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 501.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 408,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 340,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,966,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after buying an additional 176,550 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

