Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 675,503 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enbridge by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after buying an additional 472,660 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Enbridge by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 238,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 45,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 92,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen bought 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-sold-by-montrusco-bolton-investments-inc.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.