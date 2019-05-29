Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Trimmed by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Duke Energy stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,598 shares of company stock worth $2,101,789 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/duke-energy-corp-duk-holdings-trimmed-by-marble-harbor-investment-counsel-llc.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.