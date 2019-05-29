Dover Corp (DOV) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

NYSE:DOV opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

