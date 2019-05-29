Dover Corp (DOV) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Dover has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
NYSE:DOV opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.10.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
