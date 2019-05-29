Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Lowered by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $126.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $133.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Lowered by Cibc Bank USA” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/dollar-general-corp-dg-position-lowered-by-cibc-bank-usa.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.