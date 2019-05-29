DISH Network (DISH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on DISH Network to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut DISH Network from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.61.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom A. Ortolf bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 38.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 14.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

