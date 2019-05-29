Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $37,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.6745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

