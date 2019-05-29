Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 890 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 275.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

