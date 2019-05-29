Devro’s (DVO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 217.50 ($2.84).

LON DVO opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Tuesday. Devro has a 12 month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65.

Devro (LON:DVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

In other news, insider Rutger Helbing bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £13,875 ($18,130.15). Also, insider Malcolm Swift bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($13,001.44).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

