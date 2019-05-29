Devery Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $215,445.00 and approximately $311.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Devery has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00398488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.02610384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00161175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Devery

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

