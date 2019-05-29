Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferrexpo (FXPO)

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($3.99).
Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 227.10 ($2.97) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.