Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferrexpo (FXPO)

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($3.99).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 227.10 ($2.97) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Christopher Mawe sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £402,000 ($525,284.20).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

