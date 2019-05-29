Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,936 Shares of Savara Inc (SVRA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Savara were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Savara by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,246,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 238,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 238,358 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Savara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 846,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 754,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $401.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.07. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $14.06.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hawkins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $240,670.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,261 shares of company stock worth $744,174. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

