Deutsche Bank AG Has $243,000 Holdings in Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260,795 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fang were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFUN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.51 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Fang has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.24.

Shares of SFUN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fang Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter. Fang had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

