Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. CIBC cut Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. SEI Investments Co raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.