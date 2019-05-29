Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. Delphy has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $947,834.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00393327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.02623311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00158420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,720,455 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

