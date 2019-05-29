DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intuit by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $272.14. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.40.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-grows-position-in-intuit-inc-intu.html.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.