CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and $9.15 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Zebpay, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.01351802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDCM, DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene, Huobi, Cobinhood, LBank, Bibox, IDEX, BCEX, Tokenomy, Koinex and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.