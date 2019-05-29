CryCash (CRC) Price Reaches $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. CryCash has a total market cap of $226,169.00 and $286.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryCash has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,617,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

