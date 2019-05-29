Cowen Begins Coverage on Plantronics (PLT)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLT. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE:PLT opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.52. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.43 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $58,736.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,026.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Boynton purchased 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plantronics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Plantronics by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Plantronics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Plantronics by 37.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

