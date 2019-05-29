Contrasting Iridium Communications (IRDM) and True Nature (TNTY)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Iridium Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Iridium Communications and True Nature’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $523.01 million 4.89 -$13.38 million ($0.14) -161.29 True Nature N/A N/A -$1.41 million N/A N/A

True Nature has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications -7.98% -2.14% -0.84% True Nature N/A N/A -21,584.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iridium Communications and True Nature, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 1 1 2 0 2.25 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than True Nature.

Volatility and Risk

Iridium Communications has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

True Nature Company Profile

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

