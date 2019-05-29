Contrasting BOK Financial (BOKF) and SmartFinancial (SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 18.23% 7.91% 0.97% BOK Financial 23.03% 11.64% 1.30%

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SmartFinancial does not pay a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $98.76 million 2.97 $18.10 million $1.55 13.55 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 2.97 $445.65 million $6.78 11.30

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 1 4 0 2.80 BOK Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.58%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $100.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Summary

BOK Financial beats SmartFinancial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

