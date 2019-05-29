Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.78 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 164.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,159 shares of company stock worth $1,025,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

