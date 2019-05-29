Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Concho Resources by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,484,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,745 shares of company stock worth $8,532,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/concho-resources-inc-cxo-shares-bought-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.