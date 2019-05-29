Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,239 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $49,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 279.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 114.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 55,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELP shares. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/companhia-paranaense-de-energia-elp-shares-sold-by-letko-brosseau-associates-inc.html.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.