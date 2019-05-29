CommVault Systems (CVLT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 4,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,642,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 16,294,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,656,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after buying an additional 254,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

